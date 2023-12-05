The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 113

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-2.5)

Lakers (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.7

The Lakers (9-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 7.1% less often than the Suns (10-10-0) this season.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (46.2%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the total 42.9% of the time this season (nine out of 21). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (14 out of 20).

The Lakers have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-3) this season while the Suns have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-2).

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are posting 112.5 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 113.5 points per contest (18th-ranked).

With 44.1 rebounds per game, Los Angeles ranks 14th in the NBA. It allows 45 rebounds per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Lakers rank 10th in the NBA with 26.2 assists per game.

Los Angeles is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

It's been a tough stretch for the Lakers in terms of three-pointers, as they are averaging only 9.9 made threes per game (worst in NBA) and are sinking just 33.7% of their attempted three-pointers (third-worst).

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league (116.2 points per game). On defense they are 17th (113.3 points conceded per game).

Phoenix is 14th in the league in rebounds per game (44.1) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.9).

The Suns are 13th in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (14.2 per game). It is fifth-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Suns are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.4%.

