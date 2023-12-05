Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 5?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Luke Evangelista find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Evangelista stats and insights
- Evangelista has scored in two of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|13:32
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:44
|Home
|L 7-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.