Tuesday's contest features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) and the Mercer Bears (3-7) facing off at Hank McCamish Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-54 victory for heavily favored Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Bears are coming off of a 78-75 win against Austin Peay in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Mercer vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercer vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 77, Mercer 54

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bears beat the Austin Peay Governors 78-75 on December 2.

Mercer has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 80th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Mercer is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

Mercer 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 at home over Austin Peay (No. 174) on December 2

70-62 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 232) on November 9

73-67 over Marist (No. 328) on November 23

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.9 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.9 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Deja Williams: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Ashlee Locke: 5.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have a -80 scoring differential, falling short by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 61.5 points per game, 258th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 283rd in college basketball.

The Bears score 65.8 points per game at home, and 60.3 away.

At home Mercer is allowing 69.5 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than it is away (72.8).

