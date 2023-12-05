The Mercer Bears (1-4) will meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Mercer vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Mercer Players to Watch

Kayla Blackshear: 18.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Tonie Morgan: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ines Noguero: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Rusne Augustinaite: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK

