Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Looking to bet on O'Reilly's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, O'Reilly has averaged 20:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In O'Reilly's 24 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

O'Reilly has a point in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

O'Reilly has an assist in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that O'Reilly goes over his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, O'Reilly has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -29 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 4 21 Points 3 11 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.