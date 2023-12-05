On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Yakov Trenin going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • Trenin has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Trenin has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:15 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:21 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:41 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 15:30 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:21 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

