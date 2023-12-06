High school basketball action in Fulton County, Georgia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centennial High School at Kell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johns Creek High School at Pope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Cottage School at Riverside Military Academy