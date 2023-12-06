The Troy Trojans (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Georgia vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 61.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Troy has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.

Georgia is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.

The Bulldogs average 71.4 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 84.6 the Trojans allow.

When Georgia totals more than 84.6 points, it is 2-0.

The Bulldogs shoot 42.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 44.6 FG%

16.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 44.6 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.4 FG%

12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.4 FG% Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Destiny Thomas: 4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%

4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

