The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will attempt to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hawkins Arena, airing at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercer vs. South Alabama matchup.

Mercer vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercer Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Mercer (-2.5) 134.5 - - FanDuel Mercer (-2.5) 133.5 -156 +130

Mercer vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Mercer has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Bears' six games have hit the over.

South Alabama is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

A total of three Jaguars games this season have hit the over.

