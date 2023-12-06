Wednesday's game at Hawkins Arena has the Mercer Bears (2-5) matching up with the South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) at 11:00 AM (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 victory for Mercer, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Hawkins Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mercer vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 74, South Alabama 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-4.8)

Mercer (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Mercer is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to South Alabama's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Bears have a 4-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Jaguars have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears' -57 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.4 points per game (328th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (238th in college basketball).

Mercer is 353rd in the nation at 26.7 rebounds per game. That's 6.6 fewer than the 33.3 its opponents average.

Mercer makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (165th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 37.7% from deep.

The Bears rank 289th in college basketball by averaging 88 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 327th in college basketball, allowing 99 points per 100 possessions.

Mercer has won the turnover battle by 3.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (164th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (57th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.