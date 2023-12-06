Mercer vs. South Alabama December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (1-3) will play the South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Mercer vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Mercer Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Alabama Players to Watch
- McCreary: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 11 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jake Davis: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinones: 5.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
Mercer vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mercer Rank
|Mercer AVG
|South Alabama AVG
|South Alabama Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|82nd
|67
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|45th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|9.2
|9th
