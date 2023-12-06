The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Mercer Bears (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. The game airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Mercer vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Hawkins Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -1.5 134.5

Mercer Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Mercer and its opponents have gone over 134.5 total points.

Mercer has an average point total of 139 in its contests this year, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Mercer (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 23.8% less often than South Alabama (4-3-0) this season.

Mercer vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 4 66.7% 65.4 136.1 73.6 150.5 137.8 South Alabama 4 57.1% 70.7 136.1 76.9 150.5 138.8

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Bears average 65.4 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 76.9 the Jaguars give up.

Mercer vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 2-4-0 0-2 4-2-0 South Alabama 4-3-0 1-2 3-4-0

Mercer vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mercer South Alabama 7-7 Home Record 10-4 4-10 Away Record 4-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

