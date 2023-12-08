Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Catoosa County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Catoosa County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Catoosa County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview-Fort Ogleth. High School at Bremen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bremen, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.