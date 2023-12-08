Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chattooga County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Chattooga County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Chattooga County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trion High School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
