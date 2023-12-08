Dejounte Murray will take the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Murray put up 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in his last game, which ended in a 114-113 loss against the Nets.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.0 17.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.2 Assists 4.5 5.3 4.6 PRA -- 29.7 25.9 PR -- 24.4 21.3 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.1



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the 76ers

Murray has taken 16.8 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 18.0% and 17.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 16.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Hawks average 105.6 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The 76ers allow 113.8 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers are fourth in the league, conceding 41.6 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 27.5 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 12.2 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 35 13 1 3 3 0 1

