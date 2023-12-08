In Floyd County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Floyd County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Darlington School at Coosa High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Rome, GA

Rome, GA Conference: 1A - Region 7

1A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Armuchee High School at Pepperell High School