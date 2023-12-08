Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Haralson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Haralson County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview-Fort Ogleth. High School at Bremen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bremen, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Murray High School at Haralson County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tallapoosa, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
