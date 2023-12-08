Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Seminole County, Georgia is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Seminole County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seminole County Middle High School at Randolph Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cuthbert, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
