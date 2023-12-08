Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Troup County, Georgia today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Troup County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Troup County High School at Heard County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Franklin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaGrange High School at Harris County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hamilton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
