How to Watch Auburn vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 40.7% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
- Auburn has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 300th.
- The Tigers' 78.6 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 69.3 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
- Auburn is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.9.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than away (70.9).
- Auburn sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 84-54
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Neville Arena
