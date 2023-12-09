Auburn vs. Indiana December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) meet the Auburn Tigers (4-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Auburn Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 15.6 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 15 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 12 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 9.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Indiana Players to Watch
Auburn vs. Indiana Stat Comparison
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Auburn AVG
|Auburn Rank
|230th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|82.4
|63rd
|164th
|70
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|96th
|310th
|29.4
|Rebounds
|38
|45th
|352nd
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|48th
|362nd
|3
|3pt Made
|8.6
|83rd
|132nd
|14.2
|Assists
|19.8
|9th
|167th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|226th
