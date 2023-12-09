The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Bulloch County, Georgia today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bulloch County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Swainsboro High School at Southeast Bulloch High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9

6:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Brooklet, GA

Brooklet, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

H. V. Jenkins High School at Statesboro High School