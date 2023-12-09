The Nashville Predators, Colton Sissons among them, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Fancy a wager on Sissons in the Predators-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Colton Sissons vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Sissons has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In six of 26 games this year, Sissons has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 26 games this season, Sissons has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of 26 games this season, Sissons has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Sissons has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Sissons has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

