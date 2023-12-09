If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stone Mountain High School at Druid Hills High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9

3:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Towers High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9

3:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greenforest Christian Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9

3:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest DeKalb High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9

4:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Oxford High School