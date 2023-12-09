Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Dougherty County, Georgia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Dougherty Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9

3:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover Comprehensive High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School