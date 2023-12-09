Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Douglas County, Georgia today? We have the information below.
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Manchester High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
