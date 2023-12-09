Georgia Southern vs. North Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will try to stop a six-game road losing skid at the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Florida vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.
Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Florida Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Florida (-2.5)
|151.5
|-155
|+125
|FanDuel
|North Florida (-2.5)
|151.5
|-140
|+112
Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- North Florida has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Ospreys' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Georgia Southern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Georgia Southern is 81st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 353rd, a difference of 272 spots.
- Georgia Southern's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
