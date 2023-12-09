Saturday's contest between the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) and the Mercer Bears (2-6) at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with Georgia State securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Georgia State vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Georgia State vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 77, Mercer 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-4.9)

Georgia State (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Mercer has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia State is 4-3-0. Both the Bears and the Panthers are 5-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +26 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 79 points per game, 101st in college basketball, and are allowing 75.8 per contest to rank 288th in college basketball.

Georgia State wins the rebound battle by two boards on average. It records 32.6 rebounds per game, 206th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.6.

Georgia State makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc (249th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.9 per game at 26.9%.

Georgia State has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (68th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (192nd in college basketball).

