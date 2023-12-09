How to Watch Georgia State vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (2-6) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Georgia State Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- The Panthers are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 343rd.
- The Panthers average 79 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 74.8 the Bears allow.
- Georgia State is 4-2 when scoring more than 74.8 points.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia State posted 69.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Panthers played better in home games last season, surrendering 65.4 points per game, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Georgia State drained 0.8 more threes per game (5.7) than in road games (4.9). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in road games (26.1%).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 65-57
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 88-77
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/4/2023
|Middle Georgia State
|W 89-57
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/19/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
