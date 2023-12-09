Georgia State vs. Mercer December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (2-4) will play the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jake Davis: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
Georgia State vs. Mercer Stat Comparison
|Mercer Rank
|Mercer AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|330th
|64.8
|Points Scored
|77.7
|139th
|209th
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|294th
|348th
|27.3
|Rebounds
|32.8
|205th
|255th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|76th
|263rd
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|275th
|287th
|11.2
|Assists
|12.0
|253rd
|197th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|9.7
|46th
