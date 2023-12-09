The Mercer Bears (2-6) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

Georgia State vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Macon, Georgia

Venue: Hawkins Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia State -1.5 141.5

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Georgia State has an average point total of 154.8 in its outings this year, 13.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Panthers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Georgia State has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Panthers are 3-1 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Georgia State, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Georgia State vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia State 5 71.4% 79.0 144 75.8 150.6 149.9 Mercer 3 42.9% 65.0 144 74.8 150.6 137.1

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up 79.0 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 74.8 the Bears give up.

When Georgia State totals more than 74.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Georgia State vs. Mercer Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia State 4-3-0 3-1 5-2-0 Mercer 2-5-0 2-2 5-2-0

Georgia State vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia State Mercer 10-9 Home Record 7-7 0-11 Away Record 4-10 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.