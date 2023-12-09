Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) after dropping six consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Alabama A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-21.5)
|147.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-20.5)
|148.5
|-4500
|+1600
Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- Alabama A&M is 3-4-0 ATS this year.
- A total of four Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Georgia Tech is 81st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (124th).
- The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
