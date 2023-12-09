Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gwinnett County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creekview High School at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery High School at Apalachee High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Winder, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Gwinnett High School at Meadowcreek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
