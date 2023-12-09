How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
- Kennesaw State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 13th.
- The Owls record 85.7 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 69.4 the Spartans allow.
- Kennesaw State has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kennesaw State put up 80.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 65.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 71.2.
- In terms of total threes made, Kennesaw State fared better at home last season, averaging 8.4 per game, compared to 7.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% mark away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 91-84
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|Georgia State
|W 88-77
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 79-76
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|Brescia
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.