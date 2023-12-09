The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

Kennesaw State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 13th.

The Owls record 85.7 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 69.4 the Spartans allow.

Kennesaw State has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State put up 80.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 65.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 71.2.

In terms of total threes made, Kennesaw State fared better at home last season, averaging 8.4 per game, compared to 7.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% mark away from home.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule