The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kennesaw State Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Kennesaw State (-3.5) 157.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kennesaw State (-4.5) 155.5 -192 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Owls games have gone over the point total six out of seven times this season.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Spartans have hit the over twice.

