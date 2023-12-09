The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) are favored by 3.5 points against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 157.5.

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kennesaw State -3.5 157.5

Kennesaw State Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Kennesaw State and its opponents have gone over 157.5 total points.

The average total in Kennesaw State's games this year is 162.7, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Owls are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, Kennesaw State has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Owls have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

Kennesaw State has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 5 71.4% 85.7 158.4 77.0 146.4 156.9 South Carolina Upstate 2 28.6% 72.7 158.4 69.4 146.4 141.9

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The Owls average 16.3 more points per game (85.7) than the Spartans give up (69.4).

Kennesaw State has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 4-3-0 0-1 6-1-0 South Carolina Upstate 3-4-0 3-3 2-5-0

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kennesaw State South Carolina Upstate 15-1 Home Record 11-2 10-6 Away Record 4-12 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

