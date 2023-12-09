Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Lee County, Georgia is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumter County High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Leesburg, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.