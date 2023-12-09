Should you bet on Luke Schenn to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Schenn has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

