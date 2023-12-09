The Mercer Bears (2-6) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Mercer is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 210th.

The Bears average 10.8 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Panthers give up (75.8).

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mercer scored 72.5 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (66.9).

In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 5.9 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than away (70.9).

At home, Mercer sunk 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.0%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule