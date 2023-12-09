Saturday's game that pits the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) versus the Mercer Bears (3-8) at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of N.C. A&T, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Bears' most recent contest was a 73-60 loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

Mercer vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Mercer vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 69, Mercer 60

Mercer Schedule Analysis

On December 2, the Bears captured their signature win of the season, a 78-75 victory over the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 175) in our computer rankings.

Mercer has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

Based on the RPI, the Aggies have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

Mercer has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Mercer 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 at home over Austin Peay (No. 175) on December 2

70-62 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 229) on November 9

73-67 over Marist (No. 331) on November 23

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 8.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 42.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 42.2 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 41.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 41.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

12.4 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Deja Williams: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73) Ashlee Locke: 5.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have a -93 scoring differential, falling short by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 61.4 points per game, 260th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 279th in college basketball.

The Bears are putting up more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (60.2).

Mercer concedes 69.5 points per game at home, and 72.8 on the road.

