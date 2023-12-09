The Mercer Bears (2-6) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Mercer vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Hawkins Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia State -1.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Mercer has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 141.5 points.

Mercer's games this season have had an average of 139.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Mercer has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this year.

Mercer has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Bears have entered four games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mercer has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mercer vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia State 5 71.4% 79 144 75.8 150.6 149.9 Mercer 3 42.9% 65 144 74.8 150.6 137.1

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Bears average 10.8 fewer points per game (65) than the Panthers allow (75.8).

Mercer vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia State 4-3-0 3-1 5-2-0 Mercer 2-5-0 2-2 5-2-0

Mercer vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia State Mercer 10-9 Home Record 7-7 0-11 Away Record 4-10 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

