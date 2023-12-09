Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 9?
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Reilly stats and insights
- O'Reilly has scored in nine of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted two shots and scored two goals.
- On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated seven goals and four assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
O'Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:58
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|22:39
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|21:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:17
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:52
|Home
|W 4-3
Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
