Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Sumter County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumter County High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Leesburg, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.