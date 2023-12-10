Will Desmond Ridder Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 14?
The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to play in a Week 14 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Desmond Ridder get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.
Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Ridder has taken 42 carries for 180 yards (16.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Ridder has found the end zone on the ground in four games this year.
Desmond Ridder Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|15
|18
|115
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|32
|237
|1
|1
|10
|39
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|21
|38
|201
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|19
|31
|191
|1
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|28
|37
|329
|1
|0
|4
|10
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|28
|47
|307
|2
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|19
|25
|250
|0
|0
|6
|38
|1
|Week 8
|@Titans
|8
|12
|71
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|4
|6
|39
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1
|Week 12
|Saints
|13
|21
|168
|1
|2
|7
|30
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|12
|27
|121
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
