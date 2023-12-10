Scan the injury report for the Atlanta Falcons (6-6), which currently has nine players listed, as the Falcons ready for their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM .

The Falcons took on the New York Jets in their last game, winning 13-8.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mack Hollins WR Ankle Questionable Kaleb McGary OT Knee Out Nathan Landman LB Knee Out Jeff Okudah CB Ankle Questionable Mike Hughes CB Hand Questionable Aundell Terrell Jr. CB Concussion Questionable David Onyemata DL Ankle Out Drew Dalman OL Ankle Questionable LaCale London DL Knee Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Godwin WR Rest Full Participation In Practice Robert Hainsey C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tristan Wirfs OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jamel Dean CB Ankle Out K.J. Britt LB Back Questionable Vita Vea NT Toe Questionable Devin White LB Foot Out Lavonte David LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Josh Hayes DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cody Mauch OG Foot Limited Participation In Practice Sirvocea Dennis LB Illness Full Participation In Practice

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Falcons Season Insights

The Falcons are compiling 328.6 yards per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 10th on defense with 315.9 yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons rank 24th in the NFL with 18.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in points allowed (315.9 points allowed per contest).

The Falcons are averaging 193.4 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 11th, allowing 208.1 passing yards per game.

Atlanta is averaging 135.2 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 15th, surrendering 107.8 rushing yards per contest.

With 15 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Falcons' -3 turnover margin ranks 20th in the NFL.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)

Falcons (-1.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Buccaneers (+110)

Falcons (-130), Buccaneers (+110) Total: 41 points

