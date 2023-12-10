Sunday's game that pits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) versus the Georgia State Panthers (4-2) at Hank McCamish Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-55 in favor of Georgia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 73-60 win over Mercer in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 74, Georgia State 55

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Yellow Jackets' signature win of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 91), according to our computer rankings. The Yellow Jackets secured the 78-75 road win on November 16.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Yellow Jackets are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Georgia Tech has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Georgia Tech has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 91) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 177) on November 24

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 240) on November 6

73-60 at home over Mercer (No. 252) on December 5

77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 261) on November 19

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 15.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

15.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG%

14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG% Ines Noguero: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 22 3PT% (9-for-41)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 22 3PT% (9-for-41) Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 5.9 PTS, 61.5 FG%

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets have a +102 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.6 points per game to rank 111th in college basketball and are giving up 60.2 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball.

