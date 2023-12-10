How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) hit the court against the Georgia State Panthers (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 69.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 60.2 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- Georgia State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.
- Georgia Tech has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets put up 71.6 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 56.5 the Panthers allow.
- Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.
- Georgia State has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.3% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.
- The Panthers' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Yellow Jackets have conceded.
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Tonie Morgan: 15.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG%
- Ines Noguero: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)
- D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 5.9 PTS, 61.5 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|L 68-58
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 80-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mercer
|W 73-60
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.