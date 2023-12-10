Gustav Nyquist will be among those in action Sunday when his Nashville Predators face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Does a bet on Nyquist interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Nyquist has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:55 on the ice per game.

Nyquist has a goal in three of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nyquist has a point in 15 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nyquist's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nyquist has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 2 18 Points 1 3 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

