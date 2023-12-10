Pay attention to Filip Forsberg and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Sunday, when the Nashville Predators face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Nashville, Forsberg has 30 points in 27 games (14 goals, 16 assists).

Ryan O'Reilly is another important player for Nashville, with 22 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists.

Roman Josi has 20 points for Nashville, via six goals and 14 assists.

Kevin Lankinen (3-3-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .904% save percentage ranks 31st in the NHL.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki's eight goals and 14 assists in 27 games give him 22 points on the season.

Cole Caufield is a key contributor for Montreal, with 20 total points this season. In 27 contests, he has netted seven goals and provided 13 assists.

This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 19 points, courtesy of five goals (fifth on team) and 14 assists (first).

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 3-3-0 this season, amassing 193 saves and giving up 21 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Predators vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 17th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.67 27th 14th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.44 26th 15th 30.6 Shots 28.4 28th 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 16th 20.59% Power Play % 17.53% 24th 26th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 74% 30th

