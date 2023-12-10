Should you wager on Ryan McDonagh to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:14 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:08 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:07 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

